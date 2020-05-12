Wife of Kebbi State Gov distributes palliatives to vulnerable women, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, Tuesday, distributed palliatives worth millions of Naira to vulnerable women, youth and physically challenged persons across the State to cushion effects of lockdown as a result of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to Kebbi State Governors, Yahaya Sarki, which also made it known that over 1000 people have so far benefited from the palliatives.

The food items distributed include rice, millet, cooking cubes and cooking oil, lifebuoy antiseptic soaps, Collgate toothpaste, and locally made fabric masks. Some of the food items distributed were donated recently by Power oil and Unilever companies to women in Kebbi via the office of the Wife of the Governor.

According to the statement, Bagudu thought it wise to ameliorate the hardship of vulnerable groups in the State.

The distribution process also observed and complied with social distancing and other public health advisory measures to educate the rural populace on COVID19 prevention.

Part of the Bagudu’s entourage includes Hajiya Zarau Wali, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Member, representing Bagudo LGA, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Lolo, Chairman of Bagudo Local Government, Alhaji Muhammed Kaura and his wife.

The statement reads in part, “The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has reached out to vulnerable groups which included women, unemployed youths and disabled groups across Kebbi State.

“She distributed food items and sanitary items as palliatives across the length and breadth of the state.

“The wife of the Governor also used the distributions which were carried out in compliance with social distancing and other public health advisory measures to educate the rural populace on COVID19 prevention.

“In the same vein, she gave updated people of the state on proactive measures taken by the Kebbi state government and Task Force against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus ( COVID-19), pandemic in their domains. Some of these include the distribution of face mask, discouraging lectures, and congregational prayers this Ramadan and rapid expansion of isolation and quarantine Centres.

“Amongst others, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu personally led an awareness and palliative campaign against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID -19 ), to the scenic town of Illo, in Bagudo LGA of Kebbi state, on Sunday, 3rd May 2020. She made two stopovers to distribute food items to vulnerable persons and empowered the women in the community.

“In Illo, She also dwelt on the need for the communities to avail their children for routine immunization and attendance, while their pregnant wives should go for pre and ante antenatal care in the hospitals or primary healthcare centers.

“Similar distribution has also taken place under the auspices of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, an initiative of Dr Bagudu in the FCT villages of Dakwa and Pwoiyi. 800 lives were lifted with food distributed last week.

“At a brief stop at the palace of the District Head of Illo, Alhaji Muhammadu Wankwai to pay homage, Dr. Bagudu appealed to the district head and his chiefs to join in prayers in overcoming the pandemic.

“The Governor’s wife called on residents to be on high alert for persons with symptoms of COVID-19, in view of the proximity of Illo to the neighbouring Republic of Benin.”

However, according to the statement the Governor’s Wife the Kebbi State Government has now made it mandatory for all persons entering the State to undergo a 14- day quarantine and compulsory wearing of face masks in all public places.

READ ALSO: Malami donates food items to indigent families in Kebbi

While visiting the Illo General Hospital, 200 women were rewarded with safe birth kits, food and sanitary items by the Wife of the Governor including baby pampers from Procter and Gamble’s donation to the state were given to them for either up to date in antenatal attendance or fully immunized children and they were also sensitized.

Also, the staff of the General Hospital benefited from the donation, which the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Solomon Idoku, received items on behalf of the Hospital including Contactless Infrared Thermometers, Surgical masks, Hand sanitizers, Antiseptic soaps and Buckets, and clothing.

The medical items were to protect frontline staff from possible infections and to boost their morale as they work selflessly and diligently in combating the deadly virus.

The statement also disclosed that “In a separate programme held at the Police station in Illo, Dr. Bagudu had reached out to 200 beneficiaries selected from the wards across Illo, under the auspices of the Northern Governor’s Wives Forum.”

Hajiya Zarau Wali, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Member, representing Bagudo LGA, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Lolo, Chairman of Bagudo Local Government, Alhaji Muhammed Kaura and his wife, were among the important personalities who accompanied the wife of the governor to invaluable and epoch-making the event.

A team put together by Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has also been in Yauri, Jega, Zuru, and Fulani Rugga in Argungu where the similar gestures of distributing food palliatives to vulnerable groups took place in villages. Over 1000 people have so far benefited thus far.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: