By Evelyn Usman

Two friends, Olobamoyo Tosin and Ogungbemi Gbenga, who were arrested by the Police in Ogun, over the murder of a businesswoman, have opened up on how and why they carried out the dastardly act.

The deceased, Mrs. Evelyn Ebere, had left her Shagamu residence in Ogun State on March 10, 2020, for Ire-Ekiti, Ekiti State to buy palm oil, but never returned home.

Her anxious family reported the case to the Police, consequent upon which the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, ordered the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to unravel the circumstance surrounding her disappearance.

In the course of the investigation, Gbenga, a cab driver said to have conveyed the woman on the day she was last seen, was arrested. During interrogation, he revealed how he and Tosin killed the businessman all in a bid to dispossess her of cash.

During the interrogation, Gbenga, said, “ I am the driver of a Toyota Carina car with registration number AGD 107 GU which the woman chattered to Ire-Ekiti, to buy 26 kegs of palm oil. My friend, Tosin, accompanied us. Halfway into the journey, we decided to rob the woman of the money she wanted to use in purchasing the palm oil. I drove her into the bush along Shagamu-Benin expressway and we collected N400,000 from her.

“We killed her because she knew us very well, being my regular customer. After killing her, we dumped her corpse in the bush”.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were picked from different locations, based on intelligence and technical investigation by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit , led by the Commander, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatosin.

He said, “ The corpse has been recovered in the bush along Shagamu-Benin expressway and has been deposited at the general hospital morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, the CP has ordered that the suspects be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as investigation is concluded and has also warned criminals to stay clear of Ogun State, as there won’t be any hiding place for them”.

