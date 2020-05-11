Why we copied from Singaporean Act to draft infectious disease bill – Gbajabiamila

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

The Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has justified copying from Singaporean law to draft the infectious disease bill submitted for the consideration in the House.

Gbajabiamila who made this known in Zoom meeting organised by Elombah Communications / Njenje Media Ltd represented by his Special Assistant, Research and Public Policy, Dubem Okadigbo Moghalu, explained that plagiarism is not known in the legislative drafting, adding the allegation of plagiarism is intended only to arise certain passion.

The Conference was titled, ” Covid-19 and the proposed Vaccination Bill: Implications for Nigeria.”

He explained that when you want to achieve a particular objective through passage Act Parliament, it is a common norm practice to look for other jurisdiction that has achieved what you intend to achieve.

He said, “I need it to be clear for who are on this platform that at the moment the Language of plagiarism that has been used in relation to this bill is simply incendiary, and it is intended only to arise certain passion. Plagiarism is not known in legislative drafting.

“When you want to achieve a particular objective, the first thing you will need to do is to ask yourself is there any other jurisdiction that has achieved what you intend to achieve, if is yes, the next thing is how did they achieve it in the written text and you will take that written text and take it as a foundation for developing your own legislation and you will make whatever improvement you need to make so that it will be more suites to your local context.

READ ALSO:

“We are taking what was done in Singapore as foundation for our work and improve and amend it to an extent that it will more suites to our local context. It is important to know that there is nothing we have done in thus bill that is not based on existing law in Nigeria.”

He explained that what is in the bill is not alien to the practices in the Nigeria.

In his word, ” we have simply sought to build on what is already in existence to achieve a particular objective of strengthen our health work and the management of our public health. A lot of contentious provisions that people are worried about only apply to our public health emergency, the only person who has power to declare public health emergency is the President.

“We have not given the Director General, power to act on his own outside of norms, we are simply giving him power that comes into effect subject to declaration of public health emergency by the President.”

He said that the power to arrest without warrant of arrest is already in existing law in the Administration of Criminal Justice adding that there is no difference between the existing law and what is being proposed in the bill.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: