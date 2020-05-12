Kindly Share This Story:

By Rufai Saleem Mayowa

Top social media strategist, Rufai Saleem Mayowa, is a renowned brand strategist in the country with his track record and wealth of experience. With the usage of new media as a means of influencing and marketing, Rufai is also a public speaker with core strength in social media management and digital content management.

The astute social media influencer has lately been addressing several questions on the mixup regarding the concept behind the use of social media; linking with concepts like blogging, social media influencing and digital marketing.

According to him, “The concept of ‘blogging’ has gotten a lot of individuals confused as to what it really is. Most people tend to use the word however it suits them. As the word suggests, blogging basically has to do with owning a blog, and posting up desired contents at any particular time, with the aim of keeping people updated on new issues and ideas.”

To further buttress his points on the concept of influencing as an important tool in driving necessary engagement of the audience, he added “An influencer is an individual who has the ability to gain the attention of the public and drive them into believing in a concept or idea or making the public reckon with a particular brand, service or product. On the other hand, social media influencer is based on social media only.”

“However, the concept of social media influencing is often misinterpreted with the concept of blogging. Social media influencing has to do with taking advantage of social media platforms and tools to display contents and share personal opinions through these platforms, in order to drive or persuade the public and other social media users to reckon with a particular brand or service, as well as convince them to agree with an idea.”

Rufai stated that a social media influencer is not entirely a blogger until he or she has a personal blog where he/she displays other contents. A social media influencer can be regarded a blogger if he or she owns a blog, a blogger can not be regarded as a social media influencer if he or she does not have the required skills and expertise to manipulate social media platforms to drive the opinion of the public.”

“The concept of digital marketing has to do with taking advantage of all digital platforms and tools to aid publicity, advertisement and promotion of every kind of brand or service on a small or large scale.”

“Obviously, digital marketing takes advantage of both the use of blogs and social media since they are both digital marketing tools and require a reasonable amount of expertise and training,” he concluded.

