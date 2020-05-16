Why Kanu is always angry, saying negative things ― Psychologist

Kindly Share This Story:

The proscribed Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has continued to battle for relevance as most of his claims about the federal government and the presidency on the social media have been proven to be false.

These facts were further exposed as he is fast losing many of his supporters whose stronghold is in the South – Eastern States of Nigeria.

Kanu’s Ideology, according to an Obafemi Awolowo University Psychologist, Mr Peter O. S, is embedded in brainwashing his followers into believing that he is their messiah and he would do anything to cause ethnicity war by pitting Yorubas against Hausas, Igbos against Yorubas, Igbos against Hausa, and push his followers to carry out violent actions.

He stated that everyone who has been following Kanu for a while knows that he is a secessionist and a divisive individual.

The proscribed IPOB leader, last year, claimed that the undue influence of Yoruba Muslims in the affairs of Yorubaland will mark the end of Yoruba as a great race.

Similarly, last week, during a live Facebook broadcast, he asked the South West (Yoruba) leaders to, without delay, demand the whereabouts of their son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. He revealed that Nigeria’s Vice President was sick and not in Aso-Rock, but the revelation turned out to be a false claim after the VP attended series of meeting physically and through videoconferencing.

Analysing Kanu, Mr Peter confirmed that the symptoms of mental disorders found in Kanu are strong feelings of anger, which make him always express extreme anger and say things like; burning Nigeria, killing Nigerians, destroying Nigeria and even leaders of South East/South.

He added that: “these traits are similar to those found in Jim Jones, the infamous American preacher and faith healer turned cult leader who conspired with his inner circle to direct a mass murder-suicide of his followers in Jonestown, Guyana.”

The Ife psychologist advised that “If Kanu submits himself for further examination, it is possible that we find more traits of insanity in him.

“From the above, I have been able to establish that he has delusions, hallucinations, strong feelings of anger, denial of obvious issues and confused thinking but there could be more.”

Vanguard

