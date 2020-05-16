Why I vowed never to date a broke guy – Moesha Boduong

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Curvy Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has explained why she would never date a poor or broke guy.

“My first boyfriend was a man without cash and we were struggling together but he cheated on me severally and got my heartbroken. After such experience, I vowed never to date a broke guy. I can’t date a man without a car, a man with at least a Corolla or a Hyundai isn’t bad for a guy who wants to date me,” she explained

Contrary to the notion that she dates several men, Moesha has gone as far as advising other ladies to shun the practice, saying it can never make them rich.

“Sleeping with different men will never make you successful or rich. No man will spend on a hoe, men love women who are exclusive. Don’t believe in everything you read on social media and don’t believe in rumours and gossips, she said.

Moesha Boduong was a former military officer who rose to fame as an actress in Ghanaian movies, as a television host on Viasat 1TV and as a model.

