Why I delved into entertainment, lifestyle influencing ― Kobi Mighty

Abobade Idris Olalekan popularly known as Kobi Mighty is presently one of the few record label owners and lifestyle influencers in the city of Ibadan.

Born into the royal family of Kobiowu in Ibadan and a businessman, he is a widely travelled tourist and a general merchant.

He had his primary education at the Unity Primary school, Amuwo-Odofin and proceeded to Odofin secondary school. After his secondary education, he enrolled at The Polytechnic Ibadan (Eruwa campus), where he studied Business Administration after which he travelled to the United Kingdom to The London School of Business and Finance for a professional course.

Kobi Mighty, has over the years, distinguished himself as a fashion enthusiast and his lifestyle has depicted on that loves the finer things in life.

“I love fashion and have always been particular about how I look. Over time, many people noticed my penchant for it and I decided to become a lifestyle influencer”, he said.

His record label is also a testament to his love for the arts. “I started Kobi Mighty Records many years ago because of my love for the arts. I want to promote young talents and make my mark on the entertainment industry. My label one of the fastest-growing in Nigeria; a record company that is on a verge of a huge collaboration with a South African Entertainment company. The deal that is set to benefit countless talents in Nigeria and Africa”.

Kobi Mighty Records is currently working with an artiste, Blaq Dim who is set to drop his new single and video soon and is on the verge of signing new talent to his label.

Vanguard News

