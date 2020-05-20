Why I always look out for kids in orphanage homes – BankRoller Sammy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Having made huge success in his line of business, Bankroller Sammy has restated that he never looks down on his social responsibilities, more reasons he always extends his kind heart to less privileges, especially orphanage homes.

“I don’t have any foundation yet but I always buy food stuff and groceries for different orphanages. Sometimes, I rather send money If I can’t get things across to them. They are always on my mind and I do the best I can to put smiles in their faces, even if I can’t see them physically. On the other hand, my father own a poultry farm, so last December, I paid him to distribute chicken to few people that participated in the giveaway game I did on my Instagram page,” he asserted.

Samuel Egheghe, popularly known as BankRoller Sammy, is the CEO of Roller Instant Trades and has made a resounding remark within his short period in the online trade sector.

He went down memory lane to recall how his growing up days impacted on the man he has grown to to become.

“My mum died in 2005. So, I grew with my dad and 3 siblings (2 boys 2 girls). I am the first son but second child of my family. I studied software engineering and graduated with 2.1

I was a regular quiet boy while growing up. My dad was responsible for doing majority of the cooking at home and I was obligated to always be in the kitchen with him. I did not have much opportunity like other kids to go out playing as I never had the time. I had to also work as an apprentice in my father’s furniture shop. I did not have much friend while growing up.

The only time I enjoyed a bit were festive periods because those were the only opportunities I had to have fun as I want,” he squealed.

Sharing his success story, the 25 year old software engineering graduate maintained that hardwork and consistence brought him this far.

“I am ambitious and very hard-working. I thrive on challenge and constantly set goals for myself, so I always have something to keep me focused and steady towards becoming great. I’m not comfortable with settling, and I’m always looking for an opportunity achieve greater height in life.”

BankRoller Sammy continued, “While I was much younger, I have always engaged in long term savings and investment. Before I went into Bitcoin trading and investment, I needed an investment plan that can hold my money for a long time and also yield high profit. I started doing my research on bitcoin and I saw how much people have made since the time it started 2009 till date. I saw it as a wise plan If I start investing in bitcoin rather than leaving my money from my day to day hustle laying in my account. And its been very productive since I started in 2018. I first started as a long term investor(buying coin and leaving it to go higher in price after like 5-6 months) but now I have moved to buying regularly and selling once I make at least 5% profit which can happen in a day sometimes a week.”

Giving his success credits to whom it is due, the Benin – Edo State born business guru said, “I know many people will want to mention names of white successful people in the bitcoin industry but I really think its good to give honor to whom honor is due. My idol and Mentor in the Business industry is Adewale Adebayo (CEO sell fast pay fast).”

