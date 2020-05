Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation, WHO, said Monday that Washington had provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus, so from our perspective this remains speculative,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

