When I tell people my age, they’re shocked – Lord Lamba

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian comedian, Kelvin Anagbogu, popularly known as Lord Lamba turned 25 today, he has been getting all round love and goodwill wishes from his colleagues and fans all over social media.

Speaking during a chat, he revealed that he is happy he started at a young age to pursue his dreams. He said, “I have always wanted to make people laugh, and i am happy i am living my dreams,. I am not where I want to be yet but I’m certainly not where i used to be”.

READ ALSO:

He further stated that people are shocked when they get to know his age; “I’m not the kind of person to hide my age, I’m proud of my age and i am thankful for how far God has brought me over such a short period of time. When people ask me my age and i say 25, they’re always shocked. They say i look way older and i like it that way”.

The comedian who hails from Anambra State, kickstarted his comedy career as a hobby. Born and bred in Lagos state, Kelvin is natural at making people laugh.

According to him, his mother is his motivation. Kelvin, from a tender age, being the second child in a family of four, eventually developed his talent, which is to make people laugh, into full time comedy and in a short while, he evolved into an online sensation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: