What matters to me during sex ― Maheeda

When you think of Maheeda what comes to your mind won’t be her songs but nude selfies, raunchy videos and her “bad girl” lifestyle. The controversial Nigerian singer revealed via her new YouTube channel her sexual preferences and how she loves to be handled sexually.

“People always ask me about how I like sex. For me, sex is to be enjoyed and it depends on my mood. Sometimes, I just want it rough and when I say rough I don’t mean violent, I mean hard.

Sometimes I just want it in a gentle way. Sometimes, I have energy and I just want to use the energy to satisfy my man. Most African men think that the harder they do it, the better they are. I like to talk a lot before having sex so as to know my partner’s preference.

If you want the same thing that I want then you are a good match. I hate dry sex, when a man is doing what I am not feeling. I like my sex enjoyable, sometimes fast, and sometimes slow. Foreplay is just so important to me. For me, size doesn’t matter but of course not too tiny. What matters to me is that he knows how to use the tool.”

She also advises individuals who are ignorant when it comes to sex.

“Go online, watch some porn, sometimes porn is educative. If you don’t know how to do it there is no shame in it.”

Vanguard

