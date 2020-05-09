We’ve signed up 15,000 program members, paid out N200 million – Plaqad

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Plaqad, Gbenga Sogbaike said that since the commencement of their operation three years ago, they have signed up more than 15,000 programme members and paid out N200 million.

Sogbaike disclosed that as a leading marketing technology company, Plaqad, has successfully built a reputation of providing marketers with the people, products and platforms they need to effectively connect with customers within a space of three years of its operation.

Today, Plaqad, strengthened by a community of over 15,000 influencers, creators, and publishers, has successfully placed over 25,000 pieces of content on social and web platforms across four continents, and directly paid out over N200 million naira ($570,000) on hundreds of campaigns to members, effectively helping its programme members monetize their content, platform and influence.

Through our online platform, Plaqad facilitates a seamless collaboration between social media influencers, content creators, and owners of media inventories, and brands looking to engage consumers and reach new audiences at scale.

Plaqad uses technology to solve public relations and marketing challenges faced by brands. By democratizing access to the best content creators, influencers and publishers around the world and providing users with the tools to effectively create, track, measure, and optimize their campaigns, we help businesses reach millions of consumers worldwide, irrespective of their size or location.

“With the covid-19 pandemic necessitating prolonged social distancing and lockdown measures across the globe, traditional means of marketing like events, out-of-home and newspapers have suffered setbacks as consumer behaviour continues to change. Companies like Plaqad which are at the forefront of digital media technology will help marketers, influencers, brands and the government to navigate the new reality.

“With social media usage by consumers on a steady rise this period, brands are leaning into influencer marketing to deliver relevant and consistent messages that keep their audiences engaged amid the coronavirus crisis and they look up to marketing tech companies like Plaqad to navigate the new normal.”

