By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Zamfara state government has denied having 10 new cases of COVID-19 as was allegedly announced by the National Center for Diseases Control, NCDC.

The state therefore, demanded for an apology from the NCDC, saying it was improper to give Zamfara a wrong figure.

A statement by the state taskforce on COVID-19 signed by the Secretary, information sub-committee, Mallam Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said their attention was drawn to the daily update of new confirmed cases of COVID -19 victims as released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) nationwide with particular concern on the one released on Monday.

According to him, the release where the NCDC unilaterally allocated 10 new confirmed cases to Zamfara, was wrong.

The statement said the state taskforce chairman on COVID -19, Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya berated the NCDC for arriving at that figure for the state.

“Honorable Magarya while putting the record straight said as at 18/05/2020, the state had only 2 new confirmed cases bringing to 76 total confirmed cases with 45 people already discharged, 5 deaths and 28 active cases.”

“The committee said that out of the 10 confirmed cases released by NCDC for Zamfara state, 8 were not the blood samples sent to the centre by the state taskforce as only 2 were genuine blood samples sent from the state.”

The chairman wondered why a highly skilled and professional body like NCDC would arrived at a false result.

“This will erode the credibility of the centre in the eyes of the general public and the world at large,” he said.

The state taskforce committee therefore, demanded for an unreserved apology from NCDC to the government and people of Zamfara state.

