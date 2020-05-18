Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Ifeyinwa Afe, MD of HP Inc. Nigeria speaks on the Tech giant’s approach to sustainability, CSR and cybersecurity among other issues. Excerpts.

You are one of the few professionals under-35 sitting atop an executive position as managing director of a global info-tech brand like HP. Tell us a bit about yourself, and what drives your leadership lifestyle?

I am passionate about what technology can bring into my life and the lives of others. Today, I am grateful that I am a part of a multinational company that has become one of the best workplaces for women and youth and boasts diversity stats that sit well when compared against industry averages.

I experienced how technology has a powerful impact on every aspect of our lives. I had to embrace change, learn people, communicate and transform as the industry diversifies. In Africa, we have the fastest growing economy in the world, with more young people than any other place in the world. By 2030, 32 per cent of the population will be under the age of 30, and it will have the largest working-age population by 2035.

My role at HP Nigeria involves overseeing sales, logistics, financial reporting, employee engagement and human resource development. I am responsible for a large portfolio in African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra-Leone, Angola and Libya.

HP empowers me to always look for creativity and entrepreneurial leadership. I have a truly great team, partners and customers, that have supported HP to build a brand that is committed to empowering the youth and women of Africa.

The global conversation is presently on the sustainability of e-waste and the optimal management of plastics for eco-friendliness. Kindly let us into HP’s global inclusive strategy to consolidate existing efforts to mitigate e-waste.

It is important that all companies use materials as efficiently as possible. This is what we have been doing at HP over the years. We believe that manufacturers must consider the sustainable potential of a product in the design process – not just when customers are ready to discard the product.

In Nigeria, we established a producer-responsible organization where we focus on e-waste management. We recycle a lot of our electronic devices to make sure that we are putting them to good use and avoiding the dangers that could involve risks for people who handle these materials.

In 2019, more than 21,000 tonnes of recycled plastic was incorporated into HP products globally, which represents seven percent of the overall content. We made a bold commitment to increase our use of recycled plastic to 30 percent by 2025.

For example, available products made from recycled materials include the HP Neverstop Laser and the HP Elite Dragonfly. HP’s groundbreaking closed-loop recycling program also uses plastic from recycled original HP cartridges (plus recycled bottles and hangers) to create new original HP cartridges.

Tell us about HP’s core CSR initiatives in entrepreneurship and empowerment, and how they are impacting lives across different strata of society especially youths, women and host communities? What is HP’s projection to upscale these interventions?

HP’s vision for the future includes supporting worthy initiatives across Africa. We have invested our time, skills and resources to help build vibrant and resilient communities across the globe through our HP LIFE online program. In Africa, we partnered with various governments and organisations to deliver quality technology-enabled learning for 100 000 learners by 2022. This is in line with our goal to enable better learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025.

HP LIFE is a self-paced online program that is designed to empower youth and women with tech-enabled learning in business and IT skills. In Nigeria, HP LIFE has the most users out of all 54 countries, with more than 12,000 active users on the programme.

HP is partnering with more African schools who would receive HP Learning Studios to support thousands of students across the continent.

Rapid digital technologies have been used as a principal driver of education in Africa, even though the technologies have started to penetrate many sectors, many African countries are saddled with inadequate communication infrastructure. What is HP’s framework of compliment to education in places where resources are running short?

Sustainable impact is fundamental to our reinvention and core to achieving our vision – to create technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Building on this vision, HP is working with partners to open technology-enabled HP LIFE innovation centers to further support entrepreneurship and workforce development across the continent.

HP is passionate about creating solutions that provide early learners with the opportunity to expand their tools and their minds. With cloud-based mobile learning becoming increasingly relevant. HP’s new provision of Chromebooks helps students create and collaborate to deliver meaningful outcomes for themselves and their communities.

We believe that education is a human right and that technology in the classroom is a critical component for a 21st century education; in today’s economy our learning is never done. Africa is experiencing rapid urbanisation and digitization and it is essential that people have access to learn skills for the work of tomorrow.

Information technology education is gaining footprints in Africa, with Nigeria as a case; however, safety of cyber space is a huge challenge. How is HP planning to join the fight against cyber insecurity?

This question is extremely relevant, particularly at a time when the world is in a state of change and uncertainty. Due to the current global Pandemic around the world and its penetration into Africa, many countries have gone into lockdown and companies have sent employers home to work. While this is a vital health and safety precaution, it can wreak havoc on cybersecurity, as users often do not have the same secure software on personal devices.

READ ALSO: Nestle to invest 2bn Swiss francs in recycled plastics

As the number of connected devices grows exponentially, so does the sophistication and volume of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Cybercrime is forecasted to be a $6 trillion problem globally by 2021 and the most targeted weakest link is often users and endpoints, PCs​ and printers​. Software and network security are not enough. Organizations need to trust and control endpoint devices, and then recover and regain control when attacks happen​.

HP Security is developing new industry standards because security is an intrinsic part of our product development process – from​ first design stage through to final delivery​. We protect devices, data, identities and documents, while building detection and recovery​.

Our device security is truly resilient and includes built-in security features like HP Sure Sense and HP SureRun which are software with deep learning AI to enable real-time malware protection for PCsHP, therefore, has some of the world’s most secure PCs and printers.

The information technology solutions market is predominantly youth and middle aged-centric. How has HP been able to reach and empower this segment of consumers to fire up their enterprise spirit?

In order to achieve greatness in Africa, we must begin at the foundation, which is the youth and education. Africa has the highest rate of education exclusion in the world, with 60% of the youth between the ages of 15-17 out of school completely. This is even worse for females, as 9 million girls between the ages of 6-11, never get to go to school. The same data for the males, in comparison, is estimated at six million.

Therefore, HP LIFE is vital to our youth communities – it empowers them to learn, to discover and to explore. It enables young entrepreneurs to hone their business skills; and gives those who are yet to decide what career path to follow an opportunity to learn new skills that are important to our technological world.

Understanding how to use technology, and the shifts and changes that society is going through, empowers this segment of consumers. Our diverse range of products is also geared towards this segment of society they are technologically advanced, easy to use, easy to transport, lightweight – like the HP Elite Dragonfly and made from recycled materials – this is important to the youth, who are becoming increasingly environmentally aware.

It is competitive in the information technology solutions market, what is HP’s plan to sustain and surpass its hold in the market?

It is good that you asked that question because we just recently partnered with Classera, the leader in Learning Management Systems, and Mirai, a learning innovations group focusing on learning strategy and digital pedagogy to launch BeOnline programme. BeOnline is a remote learning solution for schools during the times when students must continue their studies from home. This is a program that gives schools access to the full ecosystem needed for a comprehensive remote learning environment. These services are provided to schools until the end of the academic year at no cost.

HP have a strong commitment to enable better learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025 and we run focused pedagogy-oriented programs to deliver on its education and sustainability goals – Classroom of the Future, HP Learning Studios, Digital School Awards, HP LIFE and HP Teaching Fellows. The BeOnline program is part of our plans to realise this goal.

With thought leadership as a key metric driving policy influencing, are we likely to have any stakeholder engagement soon from HP to address cyber security and other burning issues?

To address potential cybersecurity risks for those working or learning from home, HP has just launched a goodwill security campaign. In addition to offering tips and advice online, HP is offering customer free webinars to help set up home offices securely.

HP will also offer its HP Sure Click Pro free of charge through September 30, 2020, to help protect users from web, email, and document-based security threats. HP Sure Click Pro enhances existing HP Sure Click with additional features such as editing Word and Excel documents within an isolated container. This offer will be available for use on all HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs.

More people than ever are being forced to work at home, and these off-network work devices must be as fully secured as they would be in the office. Even once things return to business as usual, it’s a well-known fact that the workforce is becoming more mobile by the year.

What do you hope to achieve within the next few years as the Managing Director of HP? Precisely, what are the HP legacies that you would want to be remembered by in years to come?

I want to be remembered as person that was part of brand that is committed to empowering the youth, women and other marginalized communities. These are most important to me. I am proud to work for an organization that has empowered me to empower others, to strive to create a powerful and diverse Africa.

What message do you have for all HP customers?

Now more than ever, brands need to step up and show customers how important they are to us. It’s all about the customer—not servers, software, platforms, or protocols. We understand that technology plays an important role in building and sustaining a successful home or business. We are focused on meeting heightened demand for tech and support during this difficult time. We leverage our global supply chain and work closely with suppliers to continue delivering for our customers. We increase customer support operations, e.g. regularly updating our 24/7 virtual support agent. We also provide additional resources, e.g. guide on cleaning tech, virtual meeting and work-from-home practices.

Only together we can overcome the challenges the world faces today.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: