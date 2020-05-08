We’ll remain a debtor, beggarly nation without restructuring ― Nkanga

Kindly Share This Story:

•COVID-19 economic impact would have been less in a restructured Nigeria

•We must enter post-COVID era without debts

• Nigeria needs debt relief now not fresh loans

By Chioma Onuegbu

Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, chairman of Ibom Airline, and national chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, in this interview, spoke on the current global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, and state of the nation among others.

How do you view the current global health challenge, COVID-19, and the situation in Nigeria?

The entire globe is in shreds. But where we are in Nigeria today, looking at it globally in terms of the number of people that have died, those that have tested positive for the virus, the figures we have now may not be frightening.

That may not be as a result of our doing the right thing or because we are praying too hard. We are not even doing what we are supposed to do by observing the precautionary measures.

And now states are relaxing their lock-down because people are complaining about the lock-down imposed in our states.

From what health officials and experts are saying, this is even the time we should strengthen the lock-down because the number of cases is increasing in the country. We just have to pray that the situation doesn’t worsen.

I believe because our figures are not yet very high that is why people are not taking this thing seriously, and that is my fear with the situation we are in now.

You can see the situation in Italy, Spain, France and the United States of America, the streets are looking like ghost towns. I thank God our own situation is not as bad as that. But if we continue to depend on this ‘it is not my portion’ attitude we are going to be in a lot of trouble. And my fear today is that the virus has gone into the communities.

And those residing in the communities are not even keeping social distancing. I think community transmission has become a source of concern lately.

For those in communities, not keeping social distancing is not totally in the hands of health officials. For example there are some places you will see almost 10 people living in one room, the health officials will not be the ones to change that for them. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, cannot go and throw those people out of the place.

In some areas some people that sleep in the corridors. I don’t know how they are going to manage such situation, and that is where the concern is. Once it starts spreading in the communities, the control will be very difficult because of inherent problem of housing and poverty level.

Today, the infection is being spread across the states and you cannot continue to lock-down forever. The best thing would have been to ensure it did not go into the communities. Now that it has entered the communities, there is need to emphasize hygiene in the communities and testing

We don’t even have enough testing kits in the country. Just weeks ago the figure they gave about the number of people that have been tested in Nigeria was about 5000 whereas our neighbouring Ghana at that time had tested over 66,000 people.

Compare the population of Ghana with Nigeria’s population of over 200million people and we are only able to have tested about this few people. You can imagine that in the whole of North-East states there is no testing equipment.

If you don’t have testing equipments and you are not testing, how would you know that you don’t have infected persons in your state as some governors claim?.

Do you see improved testing helping to reduce the spread of the virus in Nigeria?

Yes. If you want to reopen the economy that Social distancing has to prevail, especially in the urban areas, it is through testing that you’ll know who may have contracted the virus or who maybe transmitting it unknowingly.

Testing has been the in-thing today in America and Europe, if you don’t test people, you will not know those actually carrying the virus.

Are you not worried how this pandemic has affected Nigeria’s economy within a short period of time?

COVID-19 is a global health challenge that has affected the global economy. It has even impacted more on the third world which Nigeria belongs.

Unfortunately, the issue of crude oil has also come in. And since we have not diversified our economy, we were always depending on oil, the impact is even more now.

What that means is that we have to restructure our economy; we have to start looking for ways of not being a beggarly nation. Part of the reason we have serious problems in Nigeria today economically is because we are a borrowing nation.

We have been borrowing, so the money that is in our budget now, trillions have been voted to service debts. That is part of the bigger issue we have in this country today.

This is the time we can turn things around. We cannot finish with this virus crisis and still remain a debtor nation as we were. Over the years, we have been carrying a lot of debts. In 2005, we asked for debt forgiveness from the World Bank, IMF and the rest of them and that was given.

That time (General Olusegun) Obasanjo was the president and (Dr. Ngozi) Okonjo Iweala was a Finance Minister.

We have piled up that debt again. And the major issue now is that in our budget, a lot of the money is going into servicing of that debt.

Of course when you are owing, you have to keep paying the interest on it. It is the interest that is killing us and killing African nations today. Already, they are talking about debt standstill (whichever word they are using) the issue is maybe about two years you don’t have to pay interest, just to help us get out of this Coronavirus crisis.

However, with Nigeria seeking to get loan from China to help us with the Coronavirus it is going to compound things. So I think they should continue to talk on the issue of debt forgiveness because if our economy does not grow, the chances of us paying the debt is not there.

And the main money you borrowed, you must pay. During the post COVID-19 era, the economy of the world is going to change.

A lot of nations are positioning themselves now so that they can be in control just like America did after the second world war.

They came out strongest and were in control of the economy of the world, which kept them as World leader till today.

Now the devastation that this coronavirus has brought everywhere in the World, we can now start looking at how to diversify our economy.

We must start looking at how to restructure our economy so that we don’t come out as a debtor, beggarly nation again.

Unfortunately, you cannot just restructure the economy without restructuring the country. This is the truth. We have to take a bold step and say for Nigeria to remain as a nation, let us restructure it so that we will be relevant after the crisis. Otherwise we will continue borrowing and begging.

Are you saying the economy would not have been badly affected if Nigeria was restructured?

It wouldn’t have been like this. Over the years we have been shouting about diversification of the economy but some people say no, we will continue relying on oil. At a point they said that our problem is not money but how to spend it.

So with the drop in price of crude oil in the international market, how do you think Nigeria will fare post COVID-19?

It is not the first time that the oil price has come down like this. When the administration of Abdulsalami Abubakar was leaving, the price of oil was about $9.50 per barrel. This time, there are fears because the cost of production is more than how much we sell.

We should have taken a cue from that previous experience.

The difference is that during that Abdulsalami’s time people were still looking for oil. It was just a temporary thing. Today there are alternatives to oil, so the demand for oil is not as much. The United States is bringing out its oil, ‘Shell Oil’, and they are even ready to sell theirs at five dollars per barrel. OPEC has said we are reducing production. Before, if they reduce production that will bring up the price, but now because the demand is not high, there is a problem.

Another thing is that right now there are ships in the high seas and we are paying for it, the oil is there but they cannot discharge.

And since our refineries are not working, if we had built storage facilities, when they bring finished products like PMS, we would have storage for two months, instead of keeping them on the high sea and paying for that. So it compounds the problem.

So if we don’t learn from what we are experiencing now, if it comes again, it is still going to put the demands the same way on us. Ebola came and we did not learn from it. If we did that time, we would have built some infrastructure and be expanding them today.

That is what other countries have done. Look at our own, some states are using stadium for isolation centres. When you do that, and when the crisis is over, are you going to dismantle the canopies?

We should build permanent structures for situations like this and that means more money to the health sector.

Do you think it was appropriate then for the Federal Government to have slashed the 2020 budget for the heath sector considering the poor state of health facilities in the country which the Coronavirus crisis has exposed?

I wouldn’t know the reason they decided to slash the budget for the sector but I want to believe that part of the reason is because of the drop in oil price occasioned by the Corona virus pandemic that has crippled the economy globally.

What we used to budget for the health sector did not show that we wanted to develop the sector. Even when we didn’t have COVID-19 pandemic, what Nigeria government gives to the Health sector is appalling. I always say that Nigeria government pays very scant attention to Health and Education.

So I was not surprised when the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), recently made a comment that he didn’t know that the state of our health facilities was this bad. It is sad.

Countries that used to budget properly for the sector are even having problems now because of this pandemic. So my reaction is that slashing the budget now is not the problem, what we had before was abysmal. And it is a matter of priority. If we do pay attention to our health facilities, they will not be in the state they are today. And budget for the sector is supposed to be a percentage.

Any country that budgets less than 20percent of for health, it means it has not put in enough. Some countries even give more than that percentage, because they understand that everything revolves around health. Education is very important, but without good health can you go to school, or teach?

We are talking today because we are in good health. So a lot of countries pay prime attention to health, but here we don’t show seriousness about it. Now that we have an emergency situation on our hands is not time to protect interests.

The money you are giving to National Assembly or the Villa, or for travels and all of that, you must remove them and invest it in health if this country wants to compete with other countries of the world. If we don’t do that, then we are in trouble.

I believe the number of Nigerian doctors that are working in other countries like California, Canada, probably are more than the number of Nigerian doctors working in the country itself.

And this is because the sector is not looked after properly here. Otherwise this time we are having an Emergency situation, they would be here doing everything.

In what way is PANDEF supporting the BRACED states in the fight against the spread of COvid-19 disease?

For us leaders we are trying to see how we can influence the opinion of people , especially where you talk about COVID-19 and some people don’t even believe that the virus exists, you talk about social distancing they are not interested to practice it. We believe that by advocacy we can educate them.

Of course, we’ve informed all our chapters in the six states of the South South on the need for us to see what we can do to help in the prevailing situation.

A few weeks ago the leadership of PANDEF constituted a special committee on COVID-19- to liaise with the various chapters and relevant stakeholders to carry out enlightenment and sensitisation of our people on the danger of this disease.

Greater effort in forging stronger alignment in this fight by every stakeholder has become increasingly necessary. So those are areas.

As Chairman of Ibom Air how has the COVID-19 affected the company?

It has been very, very harsh. We understand that the Federal government is making some arrangement to make facilities available for the Airlines to draw on at the end of this, otherwise some of the Airlines will not be able to come back.

In Europe some have ready gone under. The Airlines depends on passengers. If you don’t have passengers you don’t make money. Some of those passengers are business people, so they don’t have anywhere to travel to now because Airports world over have been closed.

Some passengers are tourists and nobody is going for tourism at this point in time, so the thing has really made things difficult for us.

Even before we stopped flying, the number of passengers were getting lower. And when this crisis ends, we know that some people will still be sceptical about travelling by Air.

As long as the volume of passengers is low that will continue to make things difficult for us. Right now we have our staff to pay. We can’t ask them to go because by the time you do that, for you to start bringing them back will be a problem.

Another challenge is that you cannot keep the Aircraft for a long time on ground like that without flying them, you have to keep servicing them.

Whether there is coronavirus or not, you have to keep them going. We put in a paper recently to see if we can at least have permission to warm them.

Of course, it goes through a process as they might say yes or no. So those are some of the issues. Right now we are expecting some new Aircraft, two of them are ready in Canada, but we can’t bring them in.

That is a challenge to us because normally the regulatory body should have gone there to inspect them, then sign off before they are brought in, but they can’t go because all the borders are closed.

Even if you have somebody to bring it down here how will he go back and even if he manages to comes in here, what do you use the aircraft for at this time?

And you know our major routes are Abuja and Lagos, the epicentres of the COVID-19. So we are praying and hoping that this will come and go quickly because Ibom Airline was doing well before this crisis.

But we believe that all things being equal, soon they will find a solution to this pandemic.

How would you rate the performance of the Nigeria Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 so far?

All I can say is that I think they are carrying too much responsibility on their head to the extent that we only hear of theoretical answers to practical problems, that is why the effect of what they are doing is not being felt. That is why decentralization will be helpful and important to them.

Again, if they had more testing centres in all the states, I believe the test results will come quicker. Even smaller countries are talking about having 500-1000 testing equipment because they want to get it done as quickly as possible.

If you must have to send samples to Abuja and wait for days before the result comes out, it makes nonsense of the whole thing.

I had hoped that those donating money for this fight would have been able to give us Isolation Centres and testing equipment instead.

We should be thankful to security personnel that have been working hard to ensure that we have achieved a lock-down.

Do you support the Federal government directive recently to de-congest correctional centres across the country?

My take on that is that as a country we like fire brigade approach. Some of the correctional Centres that were built by British Colonial masters in some places have not been rebuilt till today.

That is why it is easy for the inmates to break the walls and escape sometimes like they did in Lokoja and some other places. That has been happening because efforts have not been made to make correctional centres any better in this country.

The one in Kuje, Abuja was built to accommodate only 500 inmates but today it is carrying over 3000 inmates. Number one they have not been expanded and number two, a lot of the inmates are awaiting trial.

Right now the number of people awaiting trial in our correctional Centres are more than the number that have been convicted. Some inmates await trial for two, five, six, seven years.

A situation someone awaits trial for maybe seven years and after you discover the person was not guilty, it means you would have jailed the person for seven years for nothing.

So we must also look at the Judiciary, and empower them so that they can have speedy trial of cases. That on its own will de-congest the correctional Centres apart from expanding the facilities from what the colonial masters built for us. And apart from ensuring speedy disposal of these trials, review the Laws also.

Some of the Laws are not even relevant again, yet they still carry prison sentences. Also I don’t know how they are de-congesting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Nobody is talking about it and you know how congested those places are. Their places might even be worse than correctional centres because in the camps they walk around freely.

In correctional centres at least they moderate their movement. They have told us that Boko Haram is not keeping any of Nigeria territories. Why can’t the IDPs go home if what they told us is true?

Let the Minister for Information come and tell us why we are still having IDPs because there is the possibility of spreading this virus through such crowded and uncontrolled places.

Talking about fire brigade approach, how does it work for the country?

It is so unfortunate we’ve never fared well in fire brigade approach, and no nation does. If you do that because you didn’t plan, the cost will be higher, the cost in terms of when it has to do with life.

In a situation where you planned well, maybe only ten people would have died instead of say thirty people or more. So one aspect of fire brigade approach is the problem of higher cost.

Again the approach means we don’t learn from past experiences, so when another situation like this comes again, we start afresh. It is not something anybody should be proud of.

We should start learning how to plan ahead. With what happened during the Ebola outbreak we should have started building our health facilities, Infectious Disease Hospitals, but we didn’t.

Every time our health workers/staff are embarking on strike and we are ignoring them and spending money on political matters.

I just pray that after this crisis God will change our attitude so that we start preparing for the rainy day and for situations like this.

And how are you enjoying the COVID-19 lock-down?

I stay in my house and I take it as sacrifice for humanity. If I don’t spread it or go and contact it, that means this crisis will end quickly. That is how we should all look at it.

So I obey all the instructions from the government and World Health Organisation, by staying indoors. It is not comfortable, you get bored.

But I plead with everybody that is getting bored to find something to occupy your mind. I sympathize with people that earn their living on daily basis because it is really a terrible thing for them.

If we had restructured the country like most countries, the situation would not have been that bad.

We are choosing between staying indoors and dying of hunger or going out and catching the virus., But what perhaps should encourage us to take the wiser one is when we see that we are in a state of war with an invisible opponent.

If there is war you will not go out, there are some good sides to staying indoors. I told somebody I didn’t know I have so many birds around my house. Before as vehicles pass I don’t hear the birds chirp.

So I have realised how close I am to nature. And every where you enter now, they will give you water to wash your hands, and hand sanitizer, but they won’t give you food.

It used to be when someone give you water to wash your hands, you will be offered food. And I am pleading with Nigerians to restructure this country, because if we don’t, even when a situation like this come again, which I know will definitely come we may not be able to handle it.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

