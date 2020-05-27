We’ll conduct National election amidst covid-19 – NNU

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the inauguration of the Election Committee by the outgoing EXCO which tenure expires on 29th May 2020 and with deep sense of service to our fatherland, the ELECOM wishes to inform our Traditional leaders, All NNU branches, Clan Unions, Stakeholders, Trustees, Women Association, Youth Associations, Social Clubs, Ndokwa Sons and Daughters at home and abroad and the General Public of our readiness to conduct the National Election under the prevailing COVID-19 gradual easing of restrictions by the authorities.

Arising from the foregoing, is to formally declare campaign activities leading to the National Election into the various offices of the NNU EXCO open with effect from 30th May 2020. All prospective aspirants are now free to commence their consultations with the public and the electoral college in pursuit of their aspirations.

In a statement jointly signed by Sir Ken Okolugbo, Chairman and Mr. Chris Uzoalu, Secretary, the group said, aspirants would vie for the following offices: (1) President General (2) 1st Vice President (3) 2nd Vice President (4) Secretary General (5) Assistant Secretary General (6) Treasurer (7) Financial Secretary (8) PRO (9) Woman Leader (10) Youth Leader and (11) Legal Adviser.

Meanwhile, the Committee is intensifying its activities to work out the best modalities to achieving its mandate of ensuring a peaceful, free and fair election of the Union officials. We enjoin all the Stakeholders to exercise due diligence and patience while the Committee is saddled with the responsibility of a detailed communique and release of the Election Guidelines in no distance future.

