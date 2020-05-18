‘We prefer Coronavirus than to be killed by bandits’

Kindly Share This Story:

Following bandits attacks on communities in Ruma and Batsari councils of Katsina State, the district head, Mu’azu, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Ruma Katsina, said: “My people will prefer to die from coronavirus infection.

Not from these senseless killings orchestrated by bandits. So far, the pandemic has not claimed any life in Batsari and other neighboring councils, but the bandits have killed scores and attacked harmless villagers and residents.

So, what are we saying?” On the recent attacks launched by bandits at old and new Ruma, Mu’azu, while speaking to PRNigeria on telephone, said the marauding criminals after invading over 10 communities, killed and maimed several lives.

He said, “The thing is, the bandits always scatter themselves when going on operations against our villages. Hence, security personnel find it difficult sometimes to easily contain the bandits’ attacks. However, we are still calling on the Federal Government to deploy more soldiers, mobile policemen and fighter helicopters to Katsina.

Let them comb all the forests in our state, and eliminate these bandits.” Speaking on the floor of the Katsina State House of Assembly Chamber, Mustapha Jibiya, said the “Irresponsibility and insensitivity” of relevant stakeholders was responsible for growing insecurity in the State.

“It is very disturbing that from eight councils, we now have about 12 councils that are ravaged by the criminals. This is as a result of the insensitivity of both the State and Federal Government,” he said.

Vanguard

