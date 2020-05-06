Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has once more disassociated itself from a group, Ohanaeze Youth Council, led by one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, alerting that such name or group is unknown to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

In an anger-punctuated statement, on Wednesday, leadership of the Igbo parent body lamented that Isiguzoro, sponsored by some elements, have taken their joke too far.

National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga also advised the media not to pay any more attention to the impostor group.

Achi-Okpaga said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterates that there is no organisation as Ohanaeze Youth Council recognized by Ndigbo and that the misguided so-called leader of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, is a warped, egocentric and power-hungry mind who obviously is living in an incontrovertible state of mental delusion.

“If nothing else raises doubts about his bifurcated mind, how come not long ago he was the ‘president’ of the group but suddenly metamorphosis to its ‘president general’.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo regrets the unpatriotic acts of some Igbo politicians sponsoring these equally unpatriotic irredentists shamelessly flying the kite for them towards 2023.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that if it is the wish of God that a President of Igbo stock shall emerge in 2023, it will not be midwifed by an inconsequential group whose only mission and preoccupation is personal aggrandizement and not the collective interest and aspiration of Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, once more, calls on prominent Igbo sons and daughters to stand up and call these recalcitrant boys to order, because it could have gone to court to stop their irreverent behaviour but for the same reason it refused to face other Igbo recalcitrant groups headlong in its mild skirmishes with them–a father does not quarrel with his children in the public.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, therefore, distances itself from the infantile hallucinations of the group as it does not exist.

“The apex Igbo group calls on the press and members of the public to desist from using the official logo of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of a red cap and a feather when writing about or referring to the errant group as it is a great disservice to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, so that when Ohanaeze Ndigbo speaks people will know it has spoken,” Achi-Okpaga cautioned

Vanguard

