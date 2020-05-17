We can’t conduct LG elections because of Covid-19, says Bauchi governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has lamented how the novel Coronavirus has hindered preparations for local government elections in the state.

The governor said this during the swearing-in ceremony of four Caretaker Chairmen for Darazo, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Ningi local government areas of the state, on Sunday.

He attributed the inability of his administration to conduct the local government election as promised earlier to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I had earlier promised the world that we would conduct local government elections, but that is no longer possible because of the Coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging everywhere. As soon as this pandemic is over, we will conduct elections in our local government areas.

“I want to urge the already sworn in caretaker chairmen to live up to their responsibilities. You are going there to serve the people and that is what you should do, nothing else,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: