By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising music duo, Shedstar and Jeffstar, have begun climbing the ladder to stardom with two singles already to their credit and early signs suggest that the future is bright for them in the fast-paced, dynamic industry.

The two brothers, who hail from Anambra State just like the Okoye twins of the defunct P-Square, are university students. Shedstar the elder one is a 300-level computer science and technology student of Anambra State University while Jeffstar, the younger brother is a 200-level Statistics undergraduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University.

With the release of ‘Never settle for less’, and another tune, ‘Asi’, about to drop, the pair have already hit the ground running and are proving that they have what it takes to cut it in the industry.

The brothers who are currently signed to Cruphy Entertainment have not shied away from comparisons with the superstar Peter and Paul. However, they believe that they have the talent and drive to be greater than the award-winning duo.

“Music has always been our passion and just like many music greats, we have started early while we are in the university. People have always compared Jeffstar and I to P-Square and it will be a dream come true to attain such heights. We are Shedstar and Jeffstar, not Peter and Paul. Even though we are taking things one step at a time, we believe that we can be greater than the Okoyes,” Shedstar revealed.

VANGUARD

