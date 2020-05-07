we are all combatants in battle against COVID-19 — Boss Mustapha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha has said every Nigerian is a combatant in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic, noting that whatever you do to yourself is capable of affecting others.

Mustapha said this at the PTF on COVID-19 daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, “the only way to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic is when various institutions in the country work together based on understanding”.

He urged those in leadership to also take responsibility by engaging their communities in ways to forestall the spread of the COVID-19.

“The media must not relent in its crusade to curtail the spread of COVID-19”.

He also commended the security agencies for arresting and prosecuting violators of the lockdown order.

