Warri LG boss Tidi urges compliance with state’s order on burial, marriages

Kindly Share This Story:



By Jimitota Onoyume,

Chairman of Warri south local government area, Delta state Dr Michael Tidi has enjoined residents of the local government to comply with the state government directive on a maximum of 50 persons to attend marriage, burial ceremonies.

Speaking yesterday in Warri, the Chairman advised the residents to ensure they inter corpses brought from other states same day, adding that eateries and restaurants in the local government would do only take away services.

“Commercial bus, taxi, boats and tricycle operators, will only be permitted to operate with a highly reduced number of passengers, in line with the state government’s directive.”, he said

He further stressed on the use of face masks by all residents as directed by the governor, adding that the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the governor on all parts of the state was still in force.

“The curfew in the State still remains from 7.00 pm –6.00 am except for Medical Personnel on Call or Emergency Duties.

Weddings and Burials: Burials and weddings will be allowed (without receptions) and attendance must not exceed 50 persons. Social distancing rule (6ft apart) must be adhered to.”, he said.

“Burial of Corpses from Other Parts of the Country Corpses must be buried the same day they arrive the State (in the presence of assigned

LGA Staff) ii. Contact details of all persons accompanying corpses and those at the burials must be submitted “, he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: