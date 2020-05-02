Wapic Insurance offers health workers 15% premium rebates on new policy uptake.

Kindly Share This Story:

Following its recent announcement giving premium refunds to customers with active motor vehicle policies during the lockdown period, Wapic Insurance, one of Nigeria’s leading underwriters, has gone further to offer health workers across Nigeria a 15 per cent discount on new policies taken up in 2020 to help cushion financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rebate to health workers covers Personal Accident, Householder Insurance and Motor Insurance and is for the tenor of the policies. In line with regulation, discounts do not apply on renewal.

According to the Managing Director, Mrs Adeyinka Adekoya, “This corporate gesture is in appreciation of the noble effort of our health workers, who are in the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Last week, the insurer announced a pioneering initiative costing millions of Naira in premium revenue that will give refunds to its motor insurance policyholders. The offer from Wapic Insurance ensures that customers with active policies are automatically credited with refunds based on the lockdown period.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, Wapic Insurance has been at the forefront of Insurance sector contributions towards the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The company has contributed 40 million Naira to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 response effort, Wapic is also one of the Insurance Companies underwriting free health cover for Nigeria’s 5000 health workers. Most importantly the company is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices by fighting the pandemic through its core underwriting products and services

Wapic Insurance is committed to rolling out more socially responsible and development focused initiatives using its capital, products and services during these challenging times.

About Wapic Insurance PLC

Insurance Plc is engaged in the business of underwriting life and non-life insurance risks for corporate and individual customers, and also provides investment risk products for individuals. The Company’s range of insurance services include motor, general accident, fire, engineering, special risk, marine and group life insurance for the risk management of businesses and individuals.

The Company’s General Business is conducted by Wapic Insurance Plc and Wapic Insurance Ghana Limited. The Company’s Life Business is conducted by Wapic Life Assurance Limited.

