Wanted Benue militia leader killed in military operation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The wanted leader of a notorious militia and cult gang terrorizing the Sankera axis of Benue state, Terungwa Igbagwa also known as Orjondu has been killed.

According to a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche, made available to Vanguard in Makurdi, the militia leader was killed yesterday by a combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Tracking Team and Special Forces troops of Sector II deployed to Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Part of the statement read, “in a special commando operation, a combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke Tracking Team and Special Forces troops of Sector II deployed in Zaki Biam carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway.

“The operation led to the neutralization of Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu. It would be recalled that Orjondu is the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue State.

“He was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun-running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGA’s for many years.

“Items recovered from him include one AK 47 Rifle, one locally made rifle, one AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Whirl Stroke for their exploits in recent times.”

