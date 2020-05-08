WA Covid-19 grants: Nigerian athletes won’t lose out, says AFN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Efe

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, performance director, Gabriel Okon has said Nigerian athletes who may want to apply for the World Athletics, WA Covid-19 grants shouldn’t harbour any fear of missing out.

The WA announced a $500,000 grant to be given to athletes as compensation for the coronavirus worldwide postponement of sporting activities.

The world indoor, world junior championships, the 2020 Olympics and the Diamond League have all been affected. Athletes who wish to file for compensation have been given a link to apply by the WA.

However, impeached president of the AFN, Ibrahim Gusau has refused to disclose the Nigerian code and athletes are at a loss how to go about filing for their claims.

“Right now the whole thing is confusing because the WA code for Nigeria is in possession of the impeached president.

“But we are assuring our athletes who want to apply that they are not going to miss out. In the next couple of days, things will be sorted out.

“The WA is fully aware of the situation in the Nigerian federation and no one should be under any illusion that the WA will release athletes’ money to them just because they have the WA code for Nigeria,” said Okon.

Vanguard

