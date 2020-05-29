VIDEO: We are targeting 50,000 COVID-19 tests in a month ― El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday (May 29th, 2020) hinted the state is targeting 50,000 COVID-19 tests per month.
Video below: Presented by Abayomi Adeshida.
