VIDEO: Tanker explosion averted on Otedola Bridge in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Emergency responders in the early hours on Tuesday averted what could have resulted in fire explosion with attendant danger when two tankers laden with Kerosene and Diesel respectively, had a head-on collision at the popular Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to report, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 8 am inward Berger Bus Stop as the accident tankers spilt their contents on the road which subsequently, led to traffic gridlock.

As a result of the incident, motorists were urged to avoid the area and make use of alternative routes to get to their destinations.

Director-General. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident said the situation was, however, brought under control in collaboration with men of the Lagos State Fire Service.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “The agency received a distress call and activated a response team to the incident scene.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the scene, it was observed that there was an accident involving a mack tanker loaded with 50000 litres of Kerosene with registration number AGB-447XA and a second mack tanker also fully loaded with 45000 litres of Diesel with registration number KRD 467XZ.

“Investigation conducted revealed that the two tankers had a collision while at top speed as a result of reckless driving. The subsequent impact led to the tanker loaded with Diesel subsequently spilt its contents on the road./No casualty was recorded.

The State Fire service on arrival blanketed the affected areas in order to forestall the occurrence of any secondary accident as some residents stormed the area to scoop the spilt products but were later dispelled by men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the state police command.

At the time of filing, this report at about 9.30 am recovery operation was ongoing as motorists were diverted to alternative routes.

Photos of the two tankers:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: