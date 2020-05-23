Breaking News
Video: Real Estate is new oil money — Franca Ogboru

By Precious Chukwudi

CEO of Franluxury properties in Nigeria, Franca Ogboru in an interview with Vanguard live said that “real estate is the new oil money”.

Speaking about her brand, Franluxury properties, she says they are into property investment, land investment, property maintenance and are also open for partnerships with any interested persons. Having different property locations in Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi and Banana island, she says her company is all about providing luxurious and exquisite homes for her clients.

Speaking about her challenges in the business, she says a lot of time, clients ask for more than they can afford without focusing on their budget.

Vanguard

