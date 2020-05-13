Video: Prof Gambari speaks on appointment as CoS to Buhari

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari speaks on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President at the State House, Abuja.
Video below:
Presented by Abayomi Adeshida. 13/05/2020.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Prof. Ibrahim Gambari speaks on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President at the State House, Abuja.
Video below:
Presented by Abayomi Adeshida. 13/05/2020.