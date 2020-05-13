Vanguard Logo

Video: Prof Gambari speaks on appointment as CoS to Buhari

Gambari speaks on appointment. May 13, 2020. PHOTO: Abayomi Adeshina

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari speaks on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President at the State House, Abuja.

Presented by Abayomi Adeshida. 13/05/2020.

