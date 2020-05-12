VIDEO: LASTMA officer beaten to pulp by police officers

By Bose Adelaja
Lagos State Transport Management Authority LASTMA has said that one of its senior officers, who was allegedly beaten to coma by some Policemen, in Apapa area of Lagos, is currently responding to treatment.
Details later…
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Lagos State Transport Management Authority LASTMA has said that one of its senior officers, who was allegedly beaten to coma by some Policemen, in Apapa area of Lagos, is currently responding to treatment.
Details later…