VIDEO: Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, speaks with journalists on banditry

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai while speaking on banditry with journalists in Abuja on Friday (May 29, 2020) said; “We are getting the support of the Ministry of Defence to Battle the Scourge”.
Video below: Presented by Abayomi Adeshida
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai while speaking on banditry with journalists in Abuja on Friday (May 29, 2020) said; “We are getting the support of the Ministry of Defence to Battle the Scourge”.
Video below: Presented by Abayomi Adeshida