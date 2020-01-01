Vanguard Logo

VIDEO: Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, speaks with journalists on banditry

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai while speaking on banditry with journalists in Abuja on Friday (May 29, 2020) said; “We are getting the support of the Ministry of Defence to Battle the Scourge”.

Video below: Presented by Abayomi Adeshida 

