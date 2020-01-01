Super Eagles and Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo has been described as currently the highest-paid player in Nigeria by sports pundits.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Super Eagles and Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo has been described as currently the highest-paid player in Nigeria by sports pundits.