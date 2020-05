Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has accused the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami of chasing her and her staff out of a space offered to them by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM needed a space due to the fact they had none at the moment and luckily was offered one by the NCC. But the Minister of Communication evicted them with the aid of armed men.

