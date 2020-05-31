Victoria Kimani talks about being a sex symbol

Kindly Share This Story:

Kenya-born singer Victoria Kimani has been described as one of the most beautiful and sexiest women to ever graced the African music scene. Looking at her and seeing those captivating curves you cannot help but want to agree more. But in her own perception she sees being a sex symbol as a totally different thing and she explains in a chat with Potpourri

“I don’t think that is a bad thing. I am quite aware of that. Besides, why should I apologise for owning up to what is mine. At times, I can choose to wear Hijab to cover it up. Sometimes, I decide to flaunt it. I don’t even look at what people say because this is me and I try to be myself oftentimes.

It is people who look at me as sex symbol. I think seeing me as a sex symbol should be for some people because I have not worn anything my mind did not accept. The way you see my dressing depends on who you are, if you are somebody who is extremely religious, the idea will be different. The dressing is a thing of choice, what others like might be what others hate.”

It is no doubt a true statement that barely few years since she got into the Nigerian music industry all the way from Kenya, Victoria Kimani has grown larger than life. Talking about how she gained such access into the Nigerian music industry she said she wanted to do a pan-African music that would be accepted all over the continent.

“Before I was signed to Los Angelos Laker Ron Artest, I knew I had always wanted to come back home and do music that will be accepted in Africa as a whole. I knew that if I had gone to Kenya it could be cool but everyone knows that when you talk of music and entertainment in general, Nigeria is like Hollywood, compared to other countries in Africa.

So I said to myself, I need to find myself here because there are so many talents. So many people including the media are so interested in music compared to Kenya where less than 65% of Kenyan youths are interested in music but here in Nigeria it is like 70%.

So when I was in the US I told myself that I need to go back home and be a pan-African artiste; that artiste who will be able to move around the continent. So that was the reason for my coming in here.

I am so grateful to God, almost three years into the business I would say that I am getting closer to my goal but there is still a lot of work to be done,” she said.

