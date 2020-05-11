VFD Microfinance Bank’s MD highlight benefits of its digital products

Kindly Share This Story:

Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of VFD Microfinance Bank, owner of VBank app and Veelager Framework, Mr. Azubike Emodi has highlighted some of the features and benefits of the Bank’s app and digital products to include investment options, transfers and cardless withdrawals

Emodi said this during a live programme on VTv which took place on Instagram Live with Sam Chidoka, MD/CEO of Kairos Capital Ltd.

He gave a short talk on the V app to educate viewers and explained some of the more prominent features and benefits of the app.

Answering questions from viewers, Emodi explained that the minimum requirements to own a V account was to own a Bank Verification Number (BVN), for the Nigerians abroad, in addition to a Nigerian phone line for BVN validation. He said that plans are in place to enable people outside the country to validate with international numbers.

He went on to talk about how to withdraw money from the account, giving different ways to do this; with the prominent ones being transfers, in different volumes depending on KYC (Know Your Customer) level.

He reiterated that there were no charges for transfers or alerts, saying this was a way to reduce stress on clients. In addition, Emodi mentioned the cardless withdrawal system as an interim measure before the ATM cards would be rolled out post-COVID-19.

Speaking on funding the account, he noted that customers can use any other payment platforms or mobile banking apps to send money to VFD Microfinance Bank.

On Veelage, another of its innovative products, he said: ‘’ it was designed to create employment, to give people the experience of being “digital account officers” for their referrals. There would also be a limited amount of client information being released. The payment for the Veelage framework ranges from N30, 000 to N2, 000,000.’’

He further explained the step-by-step process on how to become a Veelager and tips to help employers of labour turn V app for their company’s salary accounts.

