Uzodinma signs two bills into law in Imo

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday signed two bills – the Imo Waste Management Agency Bill and the Consolidation of Land Use Charges Bill – into law.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Oguike Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued Saturday in Owerri.

Uzodinma assured that the signing of the bills would help convert waste to wealth in the state

The governor said: “The bill establishing the state Waste Management Agency would help to address the issue of indiscriminate dumping of refuse. It will also help in converting waste into wealth and also create sanity in the state.”

He said by the provisions of the bill, offenders would be subjected to heavy penalties.

According to him, the second bill which bordered on land use and property would end the issue of land grabbing in the state.

Uzodinma said property owners in the state would be required to present their Certificate of Occupancy for validation.

He added that the bill also recommended that all landowners must pay for land use charges. (NAN)

Vanguard

