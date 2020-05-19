US-based Nigerians commend Buhari over Gambari’s new role as top presidential aide

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief of Staff described as World Citizen

Prominent Nigerians based in the United States have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Some of them described Gambari as a world citizen who have impacted Nigeria and many countries across Africa and the world.

They said he has been an inspiration, support, guidance, and encouragement to many Nigerians, especially in the United States.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Baba Adam, former US leader of Pro National Conference Organisations, PRONACO and one of Nigeria’s most prominent citizens in the US said Gambari is the right person for the job.

“I truly believe that Prof. Gambari, CFR is the right leader to assist the Buhari-Osinbajo administration in these challenging times to leave a truly lasting legacy in the next few years,” he said.

The Borno State citizen who is a US University administrator in the State of California was also a former chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He recalled how he first met with Prof. Gambari and noted that since then “he has provided me with inspiration, support, guidance, and encouragement.”

Similarly, New York-based Judge Dele Alade lauded the appointment of Gambari. He said he is confident that Prof Gambari will provide a distinguished and untainted service.

“Our congratulations to Professor Ibrahim Gambari. The appointment of Prof Gambari is one of the best made so far by the President. We have always seen Prof Gambari as one of us and a mentor here in the United States though he is a world citizen.

“We trust that Prof Gambari will provide a distinguished and untainted service to the President and to the people of Nigeria especially in these difficult times,” he said.

Mr Alade, also known as a Nigerian community leader reckoned that his influence in the global space will be beneficial to Nigeria. “We have to revolutionize governance in Nigeria which should be geared towards the rapid development of the country.

He then advised on the way forward. “Nigerian experts in the Diaspora should be mobilised to join the ones at home to achieve this as quickly as possible. Our fate and future should not be in the hands of the Chinese or any foreign country.

“In this age, there is no expertise that these foreigners have that we don’t have among the Nigerians in the Diaspora. We wish Professor Gambari a great success and a great legacy in this assignment,” he said.

On Wednesday, President Buhari announced the appointment of Prof Gambari as a successor to Mallam Abba Kyari who died after battling coronavirus.

Hajia Fatima Buhari described the appointment of Prof. Gambari as one of the very best. “By far, of all appointments, this is one of the very best appoints he has done since the beginning of this administration and also bridges to the President’s legacy initiatives.

She added that Nigerians know the myriad of challenges facing the country today, stressing that, many of the solutions extend beyond our borders.

“For example, the urgent need to reaching out to the self-destructing ego-centric leaders of Saudi and Russia – so that price of crude can be stabilized as the nation tries to diversify the economy. There is no one inside or outside Nigeria today who is as prepared as HE Prof. Gambari, CFR to assist the President for this and other very delicate matters,” she said.

