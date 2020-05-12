UPDATED: LASTMA officer beaten to pulp by police officers (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A senior officer with Lagos State Transport Management Authority LASTMA has been beaten to coma, following the brawl which ensued between a team of LASTMA and Nigeria Police drafted to Apapa, Lagos.

However, LASTMA Public Affairs Officer, Olumide Falade said the victim is currently responding to treatment as at Tuesday.

The incident was said to have occurred at Eleganza Round About, Warehouse Road, by Trebor junction, off Creek/Liverpool Road, Monday evening.

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby general hospital where he was placed on life support.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Ibrahim Gambari

Although Falade did not give details of the incident to Vanguard it was gathered that the victim was a member of the combined team of policemen and LASTMA drafted to Apapa to control the excesses of articulated vehicles but this turned sour on Monday evening as the team reportedly engaged in a brawl which led to the LASTMA official being beaten to stupor.

There were conflicting accounts about the incident as an account said the victim was attacked by the policemen numbering six while trying to broker peace but another version said there was disagreement between both parties over sharing formula.

Vanguard gathered that the team had allegedly been extorting truck drivers in Apapa/Wharf over violation of the social distancing order by truck drivers who carried more than one motor boy.

It was gathered that while the team was on Monday duty, a containerised vehicle was flagged down and the driver was asked to pay a minimum of N30,000 but he insists that all he had on him was N7,000 and could only part with N5,000.

This was said to have led to an argument which divided the parties as one of them was in support of the driver while the other was against.

Reports said in the process, the officers engaged in a brawl but LASTMA was overwhelmed and its senior officer was beaten to stupor.

While trying to rescue the victim and rush him to the hospital, the driver and his motor boys were said to have escaped the scene.

Lagos State Police Relations Officer Elkanah Bala did not respond to his calls when he was contacted by Vanguard.

The incident was one of the ugly incidents in Apapa in the past few years.

Recall that a LASTMA officer Ola Oyeshina was stoned to death by two individuals at about 5 pm on Friday, 29th November in the course of sanitising Iganmu-Sifax axis of Apapa.

Also, a Level 14 officer of the Agency Tajudeen Bakare, was lynched by a mob after the agency’s patrol van allegedly ran into and killed the motor boy of a tanker driver at Liverpool in December 2016.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: