[UPDATE]COVID -19: Naval Rating escapes from treatment centre in Delta to smoke India helm

…Threatens officials with knife

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-A Naval Rating who tested positive of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Delta State, Saturday escaped from the State treatment centre at the State University Teaching Hospital Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State after threatening those working at the centre with a knife.

The Naval Rating, Vanguard gathered has been pleading with those in charge of the centre to allow him go out to smoke India helm since Wednesday last week but the officials denied him.

A source at the Hospital told Vanguard that the Naval Rating became violent on Saturday afternoon after he was denied again, decrying that he pulled a knife with a threat to stab anyone who stands his way.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said they have not seen him since he left yesterday. Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said the state government has alerted the Naval authority of the development.

Aniagwu expressed hope that the authority would bring him back to the centre to enable him to complete his treatment, adding that the State Government was concerned about the health of all residents and indigenes of the state.

