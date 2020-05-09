Unclaimed corpses in Ondo government morgues to be given mass burial — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

All the unclaimed and unburied corpses in Ondo government morgues across the State would be given mass burial in the next one month.

Health commissioner Dr. Wahab Adegbenro said this in a statement issued by his Press Office Abooluwa Famakinwa in Akure.

Adegbenro has therefore called on relations of the deceased person to come and claim them and bury the corpses.

He notes that the move was to decongest the government morgues across the state adding that “if urgent measures are not taken, it will constitute Public Health hazard to residents of the State.

The statement said ” towards decongesting morgues in government hospitals, the State Government has given a month ultimatum for the burial of corpses in all government Morgues across the State.

The Commissioner who said the government is not insensitive to the culture, traditions, and feelings of the people, said the ultimatum is given in the overall best interest of all.

Adegbenro said “at the expiration of the one month, all unclaimed and unburied Corpses in government morgues across the State may be given mass burial.

He recalled that “a Circular dated 30th April was earlier issued stating that there is no prohibition of the burial of loved ones but that the COVID 19 precautionary measures must be strictly adhered to.

The measures include ” burial rites and services must be held at the graveside with not more than 20 people in attendance, social distancing rule obeyed to the latter, No burial services in Churches or Mosques or partying after burial until the coast is clear,

Others include ” nose Masks must be worn by all attendees, soap, and water provided for hand washing hand Sanitizer provided.

The Commissioner added that it has now become an offense to go outside one’s house without putting on Nose Mask, as it now offense attracts penalty of being quarantined for 14 days.

vanguard

