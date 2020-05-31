UN to use Liberian president Weah’s COVID-19 awareness song

Kindly Share This Story:

Liberian President George Weah, a former international football legend, has released a song to be used by the UN to spread awareness about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), his office said Saturday.

Weah hopes to appeal to music lovers across the West African nation of some 4.5 million people to ensure COVID-19 does not spread further.

It is not the first time Weah has used his singing skills. During the 2014 Ebola crisis, when he was a senator, he released an awareness song.

“The song, ‘Let’s Stand Together to Fight Corona”, will be a part of the second phase of UNESCO’s #DontGoViral campaign, which they say is aimed at informing and sensitising communities across Africa about the dangers of the disease,” Weah’s office said.

“The organisers say the music will be subtitled in French and Arabic, and is expected to be featured on various platforms during the campaign – including the BBC and France 24.

“The Liberian leader was also asked to be the public ambassador of the campaign in order to mobilise innovators and artists across Africa,” it said.

The song’s lyrics list several dos and dont’s — including washing hands regularly — to keep the virus at bay. Weah’s office said he penned it himself.

Liberia has 280 declared cases so far and 27 COVID-19 deaths.

