Ultimate Love winners, Rosie, Kachie exchange poetic love notes

Kindly Share This Story:

Winners of the maiden edition of the TV reality show “Ultimate Love,” Rosie and Kachi took their love to town on Wednesday when Rosie marked her birthday. Showing that the fire of their love is still very much ablaze, the couple took turns to exchange romantic, poetic notes.

Kachi was the first to wish the love of his life “Happy Birthday” with poetic lines Shakespeare would have been proud of.

ALSO READ: Gospel of love according to Charly Boy

“ It was a kiss to level mountains and shake stars from the sky. It was a kiss to make angels faint and demons weep…a passionate, demanding, soul-searing kiss that nearly knocked the earth off its axis.

A Birthday Kiss from me to you my Love. It’s your birthday baby. Every second of today belongs to you and have I told you today that I love you beyond words. Well, I just did @Officiallrosie.

The birthday girl took it in with delight and couldn’t hold her own emotions at bay as they broke out in outpouring expression of love.

She writes: When others saw the dirt in me you saw the gold in me. Thank you for standing tall with me and taking my hand to walk with me till eternity @iam_kachiucheagwu.

Both had gone into the Ultimate Love Pad as Guests to find love and as fate would have it they found each other. They have proposed and we are only waiting for the wedding bells.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: