Ultimate Love season 1: Iyke and Theresa continue to wax strong

Kindly Share This Story:

Ultimate Love Season 1 was the debut season of the Nigerian reality competition series, Ultimate Love, Sixteen contestants were put in a secluded venue known as “Aunty’s Love Pad” for eight weeks, during which they will spend time getting to know each other and forging relationships and completing challenges set out for them.

Each week viewers got to decide on their favourite contestants/couple. The contestants with the least votes were evicted from the premises.

Second Position couples at the recently concluded Ultimate Love Season 1 Iyke and Theresa Love story seem not to be one that will be ending soon as their relationship has continued to wax stronger outside “Aunty’s Love Pad” in a recent conversation with some of their very close friends the lovebirds revealed they are very much in love with each other and that they are working on a lot of things together that will blow the minds of their fans and Nigerians after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lovers said they are aware their fans are waiting to see what their next move will be and they promised to unveil their plans as soon as the COVID-19 Is over.

While also thanking their fans for their continued support while in “Aunty’s Love Pad” and even after the show.

Iyke and Theresa urged Nigerians to stay home and stay safe while following the authorities directives on social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of face mask because coronavirus is real.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: