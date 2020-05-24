Ugwuanyi protecting South East states through border surveillance – Lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The member representing Nsukka West constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Emmanuel Ugwueruah has lauded the border surveillance of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on inter-state movements.

Dr. Ugwueruah who is also the chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges in the state’s house of assembly said South East geopolitical zone has recorded the least coronavirus index cases due to Governor Ugwuanyi’s protection of the borders between Enugu and other northern states.

He disclosed this at Adada House, Nsukka, yesterday, when he shared palliatives including 400 bags of rice, 600 tubers of yam and 400 bags of beans to the vulnerable groups in the 11 electoral wards in his constituency to cushion the effects of the coronavirus lockdown on them.

He said “Enugu State is the gateway to other South East states and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi through his border surveillance has ensured that our people are adequately protected from this strange virus which has eluded the best of medical expertise in the world.

“He defied rain and sacrificed his sleep to monitor compliance at our borders with Benue and Kogi States, most times, apprehending those violating the restriction on inter-state movement.

“What I am giving out today is to complement the efforts of our governor in fighting this pandemic. For some months now, our people have been prevented from coming out to seek their daily bread. It has not been easy for anyone. I believe these items would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the lockdown on our vulnerable group in Nsukka West state constituency.

“I will also embark on aggressive enlightenment to ensure that our people comply with all the measures given out by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and other relevant health agencies towards containing the spread of COVID-19,” he told the constituents.

READ ALSO:

While appreciating the lawmaker for his largesse, the chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Patrick Omeje, said the gesture would put a smile on the faces of the less privileged and poorest of the poor in the constituency.

Omeje who was represented by Barr. Paulinus Eze, also enjoined the residents to remain resolute in complying with all the preventive measures in the state.

While making his remarks, the coordinator of President Generals in Nsukka Local Government Area, Ugwu Louis, described Ugwueruah’s gesture as humane and exemplary, assuring that his colleagues will ensure that the items get to the target group in the constituency.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: