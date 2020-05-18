Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU- THE chairman of Enugu North Local Government Council, Hon. Emeka Onunze said that the popular Akwatta foodstuff Market was not sold to any person as being rumoured in some quarters.

Onunze explained that the traders in that market were just relocated to a new site to enable the council to rebuild the market to a modern and standard market befitting of its central location in Enugu metropolis.

He made it clear that the governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi never asked him to sell the market to anybody and that “the market was not sold to anybody”.

The relocation of the market was trailed with rumors that it as been sold on the directive of the governor.

“As the Executive Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State, whose office is constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the affairs of all markets in the council area, I did not sell Akwatta Market, Enugu to anybody and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi did not ask me to sell the market to anybody as mischievously alleged.

“I relocated the traders in Akwatta Market to enable my council rebuild the market to standard. Gov. Ugwuanyi is a very nice man; let us continue to support him”, the chairman said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

