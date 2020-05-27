Uche Igwe extols Amaechi at 55, describes him as compassionate leader

Kindly Share This Story:

Eminent political scholar and former consultant to the World Bank, Dr. Uche Igwe has extended his felicitations to Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on his 55th birthday anniversary today.

In a letter addressed to the Minister and personally signed by the prolific writer, he described Amaechi as a courageous, caring, and compassionate leader who has left indelible infrastructural footprints in his home state and across the country.

Also read:

He wrote: ”I wish to thank God for you and your family on this special day of yours as you mark your birthday again. Your loyalty to your friends, compassion for the needy, and courage to stand for the good of many are attributes that make you exceptionally stand out.

”Your footprints across the infrastructural landscape in the country remain indelible. My prayer is that God will continue to preserve you and provide Nigeria with the opportunity to benefit more from your vision and passion for a developmental state.”

Recall that due to the ongoing lockdown, the Minister reportedly celebrated privately with his family under strict social distancing protocols.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: