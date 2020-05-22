Uber partners MHA to feed 70,000 children in Lagos, Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

To cushion the effect of Covid-19 pandemic among children, Technology-driven ride-hailing services, Uber, said it is partnering with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, MHA, in Nigeria to provide food packages to school children within Lagos and Abuja.

The partnership will effectively mobilise transportation of needed food parcels to over 260 identified food banks, to bring necessary relief and support for up to 70 000 households via the foodbank distributions. This allows over three million school kids to be fed, while further supporting governmental response teams towards curbing the outbreak.

Uber’s Nigeria Country Manager, Ridwan Olalere said: “Partnering with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, we are able to leverage our driver network to connect so many more locals in need, with essential items. Aside from the economic opportunity that this provides drivers, this offers the liberty to move what matters, ensuring that communities most vulnerable get the assistance they need during these uncertain times.”

Uber will also provide MHA front-line staff with transportation to and from food banks and drop-off points, which will provide the last-mile efforts to get to the most vulnerable communities.

The ministry, recently, said it launched the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, and with the assistance of Uber, will now have access to a greater set of communities.

For safety purposes, all Uber drivers and MHA staff will be provided with face masks and sanitizers, while they are required to adhere to the strict hygiene protocols and social distancing as imposed by local authorities,” Olalere added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: