Two policemen arrested for shooting teenager to death in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Two policemen: Theophilus Otobo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke, attached to Bariga Police Station in Lagos, have been arrested for firing the shot that snuffed life out of a teenager, along with Berger, by the Third Mainland bridge.

The report had it that a police team stationed at a pin-down point at Berger, fired some shots, in a yet- to- be determined circumstances, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One of the bullets hit one Musa Yabuku, 35, but he only sustained bullet wounds.

Also read:

A stray bullet also hit a 17-year-old girl, identified as Tina Ezekwe, who was standing at Berger, Iyana Oworo bus-stop. The bullet, as gathered, pierced through her left upper thigh. She was rushed to the hospital by some policemen, where she died on Thursday.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DPS Elkana Bala, said the second victim who was also rushed to the hospital, was in stable condition.

Bala said: ” The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tina Ezekwe. Two Police Officers suspected to have carried out the shooting was arrested and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings. If found culpable, they will be arraigned in Court.

“The Command is in contact with the families of the victims from the day of the incident. The Command deeply sympathised with the family and friends of the deceased person. The Commissioner of Police calls for calm and assures the family that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law. He reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: