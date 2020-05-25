Two arrested for allegedly severing man’s hand over woman in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Kamoru Ajibola and Ismaila Mohammed for severing the hand of Tunde Ajayi over a woman.

It was gathered that Ajayi had earlier alleged that Kamoru was dating his wife, an allegation which was said to have led to a hot argument between the two.

However, unsatisfied with the outcome of the argument, Kamoru went to Tunde’s house located at Amuda Oba in Modakeke area of Osun State around 4am on Monday in the company of his friend Ismaila to rekindle the argument.

The argument on Monday morning, according to eye witness led to a scuffle and Ismaila allegedly severed Tunde’s hand during a fight.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the victim was attacked early morning on Monday at his house over an argument the previous day that one of his attackers, (Kamoru) was having an affair with his wife.

READ ALSO: Father arrested for defiling own daughters aged 6 and 9 in Ondo

She added that the duo has been arrested and were in police custody pending the conclusion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police Johnson Kokumo had ordered full investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring that the culprits are made to face full wrath of the law.

Presently, the duo are in police custody and are being interrogated in order to curb injustice and ensure that whoever perpetrates the act is punished according to the dictates of the law”, she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: