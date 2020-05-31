Trump should call America’s representatives at African Development Bank to order — HURIWA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has confirmed that the entire body of the organised civil rights community in Nigeria have passed a vote of confidence on the President of the African Development Bank Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

The group has resolved to send a letter of protest to the President of the United States of America Mr. Donald Trump, to call his Treasury Secretary to order so as to stop the attempt to destabilise AfDB.

HURIWA has, therefore, objected to the insistence of the US Treasury Department that the current President of AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, should be investigated by the so-called external examiners when in actual fact the Ethics Committee of the bank, headed by a Japanese, had already granted a clean bill of health to the AfDB President, who is the sole candidate for the bank’s presidency for another five years.

The human rights organisation reminded Trump that as the President of the United States of America he had to subject himself to the internal mechanisms of scrutiny within the Congress when the matter of his impeachment by the congress dominated by the democrats in the House successfully impeached him.

However, the group said, he couldn’t be removed because the internal mechanisms within the Senate was deployed including the refusal to entertain further witnesses through a democratic voting system, which dismissed the allegations of impeachable offences against him.

HURIWA wondered that if external panel of independent investigators were not constituted to try President Donald Trump how come the Treasury Secretary in his cabinet who is determined to scuttle the growth and advancement of the African Development Bank, be seen asking that its President, Adesina, who was declared innocent, be again subjected to another round of investigations by outsiders as against the established traditions of the AfDB?

It said: “HURIWA is, therefore, calling on the United States of America’s government to call its Executive Director at the African Development Bank, Stephen Dowd, to order.

“Because as we gathered, informed sources have linked the Executive Director to allegations levelled against Akinwunmi Adesina. It appears that he is on a personal mission to bring down the Bank, thereby exposing the United States to public ridicule and hurting American interest in Africa.

“We hope that this is not an agenda from the White House, but from individuals with clandestine agenda that is unfavourable to Africa.”

